Dr. Nirmala Kania, MD

Oncology
3.5 (3)
Dr. Nirmala Kania, MD is an Oncology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital

Dr. Kania works at Orange Medical Group in East Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Orange Medical Group PA
    310 Central Ave Ste 106, East Orange, NJ 07018
    Crystal Medical Group
    60 Evergreen Pl Ste 401, East Orange, NJ 07018
    East Orange General Hospital
    300 Central Ave, East Orange, NJ 07018

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Orange General Hospital

Anemia
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Anemia
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Nirmala Kania, MD

    • Oncology
    Specialties
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    • 1831118009
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Fellowship
    • United Hospitals Medical Center
    Residency
    • Civil Hospital
    Dr. Kania has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kania works at Orange Medical Group in East Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kania’s profile.

    Dr. Kania has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kania. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kania.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

