Dr. Nirmala Jacob, MD
Overview
Dr. Nirmala Jacob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Dora, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Lakeview Internal Medicine PA4685 N Highway 19A, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (352) 589-5900
Hillsborough Medical Asscoiates7519 PAULA DR, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 884-1478Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Lakeview Internal Medicine1950 Laurel Manor Dr Ste 150, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 633-5282Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lakeview Internal Medicine910 Old Camp Rd Ste 200, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 775-4868Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr. Jacob feeling mighty badly when my primary couldn't see me. Bedside manner was superb. She said "I am going to find out what is wrong". She pushed through some lab work on the spot and figured things out. She is now my primary.
About Dr. Nirmala Jacob, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
