Overview

Dr. Nirmala Bhat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bhat works at Valley Health Center Sunnyvale in Sunnyvale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.