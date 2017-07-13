See All Pediatricians in Buford, GA
Dr. Nirmala Bharadwaj, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (11)
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nirmala Bharadwaj, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.

Dr. Bharadwaj works at Buford Pediatrics LLC in Buford, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buford Pediatrics LLC
    3700 Ridge Rd Ste B, Buford, GA 30519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 804-9398

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Cough
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nirmala Bharadwaj, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245214667
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bharadwaj has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bharadwaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bharadwaj works at Buford Pediatrics LLC in Buford, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bharadwaj’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharadwaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharadwaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bharadwaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bharadwaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

