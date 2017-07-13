Dr. Bharadwaj has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirmala Bharadwaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Nirmala Bharadwaj, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Bharadwaj works at
Locations
Buford Pediatrics LLC3700 Ridge Rd Ste B, Buford, GA 30519 Directions (678) 804-9398
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nimi is unbelievably knowledgeable and thorough. She speaks directly to the children as well as the parents - my 9 year old son feels very comfortable with her. She is just excellent!
About Dr. Nirmala Bharadwaj, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1245214667
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bharadwaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bharadwaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharadwaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharadwaj.
