Dr. Nirmal Nathan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Nirmal Nathan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They completed their residency with U C San Francisco

Dr. Nathan works at The Nathan Clinic in Miramar, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Nathan Clinic Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics
    12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 312, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 680-5121
  2. 2
    The Nathan Clinic Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics
    4770 Biscayne Blvd Ste 830, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 680-5121
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Alopecia Totalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Excellent, great Doctor and very concern to please and achieve what the patient wants without misleading the patient and without giving any false hope. I recommend Dr Nathan to anyone who is contemplating any cosmetic surgery
    Josefa — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nirmal Nathan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992032544
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U C San Francisco
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
