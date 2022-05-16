Dr. Nirmal Kilambi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirmal Kilambi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirmal Kilambi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springdale, AR. They completed their residency with University Ms
Dr. Kilambi works at
Locations
Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates, PLLC.5401 WILLOW CREEK DR, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 521-8980
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Before I had procedure Dr Kilambi had explained to me in detail the procedure. As a retired health care provider of over 40 years and had had worked in the All areas of Surgery. I had even been involved with different BPH procedures. BPH was controlling my life getting up at nite to go to bathroom 3 are more times at nite. It has been 3 months since I had the Green Light Laser. My sleep at nite is very much improved and all other symptoms of BPH have very much improved. I would highly recommend Dr Kilambi to do this procedure. Only had to have a Cather for 24 hours. Did have to return to hospital do to post operation bleeding due too being on blood thinners which was corrected. Just had to have catheter few more day then removed without any more problems. My voiding problem from BPH at 68 is resolved. Life is good now!!
About Dr. Nirmal Kilambi, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1861476897
Education & Certifications
- University Ms
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilambi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilambi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilambi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilambi has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilambi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilambi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilambi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilambi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilambi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.