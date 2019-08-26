Dr. Nirmal Brar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirmal Brar, MD
Overview
Dr. Nirmal Brar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Exeter, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION.
Dr. Brar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaweah Delta Exeter Health Clinic1014 San Juan Ave, Exeter, CA 93221 Directions (559) 592-7300Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pm
- 2 1111 E Herndon Ave Ste 115, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 376-7921
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brar?
My son has ADHD/mood disorder and has been seeing Dr. Brar for 5 years. During this time, Dr. Brar has helped us find the right medications to help manage his behaviors and experience success in school. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, and patient and we are grateful to him for all he has done for our son.
About Dr. Nirmal Brar, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710982608
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brar works at
Dr. Brar has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brar speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.