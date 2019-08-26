See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Exeter, CA
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Nirmal Brar, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Exeter, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION.

Dr. Brar works at Kaweah Delta Exeter Health Clinic in Exeter, CA with other offices in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaweah Delta Exeter Health Clinic
    1014 San Juan Ave, Exeter, CA 93221
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    1111 E Herndon Ave Ste 115, Fresno, CA 93720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Phobia
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Aug 26, 2019
    My son has ADHD/mood disorder and has been seeing Dr. Brar for 5 years. During this time, Dr. Brar has helped us find the right medications to help manage his behaviors and experience success in school. He is knowledgeable, compassionate, and patient and we are grateful to him for all he has done for our son.
    About Dr. Nirmal Brar, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1710982608
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirmal Brar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Brar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Brar has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

