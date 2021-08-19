Overview

Dr. Nirmal Banskota, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Banskota works at Banskota Nirmal K MD in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.