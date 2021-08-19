Dr. Nirmal Banskota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banskota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirmal Banskota, MD
Overview
Dr. Nirmal Banskota, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Locations
Nirmal K Banskota MD1015 N 1st Ave Apt B, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 446-0559
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
First Doctor who has helped!!
About Dr. Nirmal Banskota, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diab Ctr/Brigham-Wom/Harvard
- Downstate Med Ctr
- Maimonides Medical Center
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banskota has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banskota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banskota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banskota has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypoglycemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banskota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banskota speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Banskota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banskota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banskota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banskota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.