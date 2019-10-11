Dr. Nikhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirjaleshwar Nikhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nirjaleshwar Nikhar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Olney Medical Associates LLC18213 Hillcrest Ave, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 260-7600
Washington Sleep Disorder Center LLC4910 Moorland Ln, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 260-7600
Bethesda Neurology LLC3202 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 330, N Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 260-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is an exceptionally good dr who has helped me greatly navigate a difficult work/sleep schedule. I have the highest regard for Dr. Nikhar and have been his patient for many years.
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Nikhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nikhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nikhar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nikhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nikhar speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nikhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nikhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.