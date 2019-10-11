Overview

Dr. Nirjaleshwar Nikhar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Nikhar works at Olney Medical Associates LLC in Olney, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD and N Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.