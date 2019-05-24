Dr. Nirit Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirit Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirit Weiss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Yale University School Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
Super and precise surgeon. My 93 yo dad has severe right thigh pain and she said should fix that (if medically cleared) and did by performing an L3 laminectomy. I had a left sided laminectomy from L3-S1 and was impressed she had my spinal cord monitored throughout and used an OR microscope.
About Dr. Nirit Weiss, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Female
- 1063488625
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- Yale University School Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.