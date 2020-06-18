Dr. Rosenblum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirit Rosenblum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirit Rosenblum, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rosenblum works at
Locations
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 825-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenblum?
I had my first appointment with Dr. Rosenblum yesterday and was extremely impressed with her sincere compassion, understanding and knowledge! She is an very competent physician and was very reassuring and it certainly was a most fulfilling experience. I would highly recommend her! Her office staff was kind, as well. Thank you!
About Dr. Nirit Rosenblum, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenblum works at
Dr. Rosenblum has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenblum speaks Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenblum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenblum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.