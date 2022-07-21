Dr. Nirish Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirish Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirish Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Bj Medical College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia - Braeburn1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3527Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia202 Duke Of Gloucester St, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 986-4807
-
3
Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia - Salem1955 W Main St, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 986-4818Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor who made sure I was put in a room when he knew he was running 45 minutes behind. It wasn’t rushed and I had time to calm. I was informed well of everything
About Dr. Nirish Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1932129566
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland
- Harbor Hospital
- Bj Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks German, Gujarati and Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
