Dr. Niriksha Chandrani, MD

Hematology
5 (3)
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Niriksha Chandrani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Mysore Med Coll and is affiliated with Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area, Elmhurst Hospital Center and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chandrani works at Elmhurst Hospital Hematology in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in New York, NY, Rhinelander, WI and Eau Claire, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Elmhurst Hospital Center
    7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373
    Arjun Medical Group PC
    120 E 36th St Ste 1E, New York, NY 10016
    Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
    2251 N Shore Dr, Rhinelander, WI 54501
    Hshs Sacred Heart Hospital
    900 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital
  • Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
  • Elmhurst Hospital Center
  • St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Maternal Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2019
    I really love Dr. Chandrani. I haven't seen too many doctors put the love and care into her patients the way she does. She values every life that walks in and out of her office. She is an amazing doctor and I would recommend her to any and everybody.
    About Dr. Niriksha Chandrani, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1477562478
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cabrini Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Cabrini Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Cabrini Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Mysore Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chandrani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandrani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandrani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

