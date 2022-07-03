Dr. Nirav Thosani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thosani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Thosani, MD
Dr. Nirav Thosani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Thosani works at
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S Ste 200F, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 572-8122
Under Construction6410 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-3100
Ertan Digestive Disease Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-3450Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Thosani took my case on an emergency base he has always been honest with me. He never made up an excuse or created a condition when he didn’t know what was wrong he said he was still trying to find out what was wrong it took two years a lot of Test but as of today, I feel great. Thank you Doc for keeping my strong when I didn’t believe I could go on!
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1134472483
- N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
- Gujarat U Affil Hosps
- Gastroenterology
