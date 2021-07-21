Dr. Nirav Thakkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Thakkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirav Thakkar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
Century Ear, Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery16001 108th Ave, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 460-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nirav is a most skilled, competent, patient and kind surgeon. I had parotidectomy surgery. Dr Thakkar was very detailed ensuring I was prepared for the surgery, risks and potential outcomes. Successful surgery and great outcome- no facial paralysis. Staff were all great to work with, especially Ms Phyllis who manages all my medical documents. Thank you, Dr Thakkar and the staff at Century ENT at the Orland Park location.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1770750804
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
