Overview

Dr. Nirav Thakkar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Thakkar works at Century Ear Nose & Throat in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, ENT Cancer and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.