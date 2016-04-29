See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Plainsboro, NJ
Dr. Nirav Shah, DO

Pulmonary Disease
19 years of experience
Dr. Nirav Shah, DO is a Pulmonologist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Princeton Medicine Physicians in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Morganville, NJ, Lakewood, NJ, Monroe Township, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Princeton Medicine Physicians
    5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 300, Plainsboro, NJ 08536
    Shore Urology PA
    25 Kilmer Dr Ste 214, Morganville, NJ 07751
    Lakewood office
    886 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701
    Princeton Healthcare At Monroe
    2 Centre Dr Ste 200, Monroe Township, NJ 08831
    Monmouth Ocean Pulmonary Medicine LLC
    901 W Main St Ste 160, Freehold, NJ 07728

  Centrastate Medical Center
  Princeton Medical Center

Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Emphysema
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pulmonary Embolism
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Alkalosis
Anorectal Abscess
Asthma in Adults
Barrett's Esophagus
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breath Testing
Breathing Disorders
Bronchiectasis
Chronic Bronchitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cystic Fibrosis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Procedures
Respiratory Diseases
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Rib Fracture
Sleep Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 29, 2016
    Dr Shah has been my specialist for the past 18 months. The level of care, follow up and bedside manner are outstanding. His commitment and concern are focused on my wellbeing. Not to mention he happens to be a very nice person
    Jackson, NJ — Apr 29, 2016
    About Dr. Nirav Shah, DO

    Pulmonary Disease
    19 years of experience
    English
    1720299340
    Education & Certifications

    Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ
    Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
