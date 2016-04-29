Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirav Shah, DO
Overview
Dr. Nirav Shah, DO is a Pulmonologist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
1
Princeton Medicine Physicians5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 300, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 853-7272
2
Shore Urology PA25 Kilmer Dr Ste 214, Morganville, NJ 07751 Directions (732) 972-1132
3
Lakewood office886 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 364-2810
4
Princeton Healthcare At Monroe2 Centre Dr Ste 200, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 395-2470
5
Monmouth Ocean Pulmonary Medicine LLC901 W Main St Ste 160, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah has been my specialist for the past 18 months. The level of care, follow up and bedside manner are outstanding. His commitment and concern are focused on my wellbeing. Not to mention he happens to be a very nice person
About Dr. Nirav Shah, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson UMDNJ
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
