Overview

Dr. Nirav Shah, DO is a Pulmonologist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Princeton Medicine Physicians in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Morganville, NJ, Lakewood, NJ, Monroe Township, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.