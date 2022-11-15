See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Longmont, CO
Dr. Nirav Shah, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (97)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Longmont United Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Orthopaedic And Spine Center Of The Rockies in Longmont, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Longmont
    1551 Professional Ln Unit 200, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 772-1600
  2. 2
    Ncmc Specialty Clinic
    300 Exempla Cir Ste 200, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 890-8292
  3. 3
    Front Range Orthopedic Center
    1610 Dry Creek Dr Ste 200, Longmont, CO 80503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 772-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Longmont United Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Morton's Neuroma
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 15, 2022
    I had shoulder surgery pain is minimal
    Bill Taylor — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Nirav Shah, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629289509
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    Residency
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
