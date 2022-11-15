Overview

Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Longmont United Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Orthopaedic And Spine Center Of The Rockies in Longmont, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.