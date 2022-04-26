Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from M.P Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Kane Hall Barry Neurology-Bedford1305 Airport Fwy Ste 205, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 267-6290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kane Hall Barry-Keller4525 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 117, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 267-6290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Admar
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas True Choice
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Viant
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Shah has really helped me with my migraines. He is attentive to my needs, asks the right questions, is very focused on patient care. Explains things and is easy to talk to and that is so important too.
About Dr. Nirav Shah, MD
- Neurology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1588982664
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Regents University
- SUNY Buffalo
- M.P Shah Medical College
- University of Texas- School of Public Health
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Dementia, Vertigo and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.