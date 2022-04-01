Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 138, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 741-3141Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 901 W Main St Ste 267, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 333-8702
Princeton Campus731 Alexander Rd Ste 200, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (732) 333-8702
Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine190 State Route 31, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 229-6627Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My experience Dr Shah was amazing. After suffering 8 years of pain throughout my neck, arm shoulder and chest, and seeing several specialist, Dr Shah performed surgery to replace C-4 Disk. It's been several year since my operation pain free again. Thank you Doctor for helping me!
About Dr. Nirav Shah, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
