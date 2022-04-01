Overview

Dr. Nirav Shah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Princeton Brain Spine and Sports Medicine in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Freehold, NJ, Princeton, NJ and Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.