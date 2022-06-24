See All Plastic Surgeons in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Nirav Savalia, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Nirav Savalia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Savalia works at Premier Pain Consultants in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Newport Beach Center for Plastic Surgery
    150 Laguna Rd Ste A, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 759-0980
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Newport Beach Center for Plastic Surgery
    361 Hospital Rd Ste 530, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 674-0843

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Dr. Savalia is so impressive, professional, kind, confident, knowledgeable, an absolutely Brilliant surgeon! My results are beyond my expectations! I am truly grateful for the care and compassion Dr. Savalia showed me!
    Laura Mitts — Jun 24, 2022
    About Dr. Nirav Savalia, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083712723
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    • UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    • Pennsylvania State University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirav Savalia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savalia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savalia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savalia has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Savalia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savalia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

