Dr. Nirav Raval, MD
Overview
Dr. Nirav Raval, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Raval works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nirav Raval, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1962401331
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Tulane Univ Sch Of Med, Cardiovascular Diseases Washington U/B-Jh/Slch Conc, Internal Medicine
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Raval works at
Dr. Raval speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Raval. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
