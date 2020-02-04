Dr. Nirav Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Rana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirav Rana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rana works at
Locations
Ohio Health Surgical Specialists3773 Olentangy River Rd Lowr Level, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-3946
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Had the sleeve done by Dr Rana 7-11-19 he's a great doctor I had zero issues after surgery highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Nirav Rana, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- St Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr Of Ny
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
