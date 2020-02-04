Overview

Dr. Nirav Rana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rana works at OPG Bariatric Surgical Specialists in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.