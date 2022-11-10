See All Neurologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Nirav Pavasia, MD

Neurological Movement Disorders
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nirav Pavasia, MD is a Movement Disorder Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Pavasia works at Neurology Consultants of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Consultants of Dallas
    8390 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Fl 10, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-9977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Restless Leg Syndrome
Tremor
Dementia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cognitive Function Testing
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nystagmus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Torticollis
Visual Field Defects
Adult-Onset Chorea
Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders
Autonomic Dysreflexia
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming
Hemifacial Spasm
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinsonism
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr. Pavasia has been my Movement Disorder Specialist since January 2016. I was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2015. I was told that I needed to be treated by a MDS and that he was among the best in Dallas. I had surgery for Deep Brain Stimulation in July 2020. The surgery was a success, due to Dr. Pavasia's management of the settings on the device that was implanted in my brain. He always listens to and answers every question that I bring to my appointments. He also either answers my messages to him through the patient portal or he calls me to answer my questions. I have talked to physical therapists who have told me that he is one of the rare doctors who reads their notes on his patients and who takes the time to answer them. There have been some problems with the office staff, but I don't blame him for their issues. They are working on those problems but I believe this has not had any negative effect on my care. Dr. Pavasia is an outstanding neurologist.
    Lisa Roldan — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Nirav Pavasia, MD

    • Neurological Movement Disorders
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1740591668
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirav Pavasia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavasia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pavasia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pavasia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pavasia works at Neurology Consultants of Dallas in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pavasia’s profile.

    Dr. Pavasia has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavasia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavasia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavasia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavasia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavasia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

