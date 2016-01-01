Dr. Nirav Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Patel, DO
Overview
Dr. Nirav Patel, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Bronxcare Dental Services1775 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (718) 822-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nirav Patel, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992951925
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Patel works at
