Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nirav Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Nirav Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southland Neurologic Associates3747 Worsham Ave Ste 100, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 430-4513
-
2
Southland Neurologic Institute3851 Katella Ave Ste 215, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 430-4513Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I saw Dr. Patel a few days ago and was most impressed by his breadth of knowledge, relative to Parkinson's Disease. After a thorough physical exam, he made it very easy for me to understand the limitations of the various medications I was taking. Relative to my intense issue concerning urination frequency, he did not hesitate in suggesting my primary care physician submit a referral, for a urologist.
About Dr. Nirav Patel, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1881631539
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Gen Hosp/UCLA
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Uc Riverside
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Confusion and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.