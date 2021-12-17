Overview

Dr. Nirav Naik, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Naik works at New Life Medical in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.