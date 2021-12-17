Dr. Nirav Naik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Naik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nirav Naik, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Naik works at
New Life Medical4817 Centennial Plaza Way Ste C, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 447-4559
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I would recommend Dr. Naik hes one the best doctors around. Hes very knowledgeable. and made my experience great he makes you very comfortable.and he's very professional.
About Dr. Nirav Naik, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1437132321
Education & Certifications
- UCSF FRESNO
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- General Surgery
