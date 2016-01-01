See All Nephrologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD

Nephrology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.

Dr. Gandhi works at Southern California Kidney Consultants in Anaheim, CA with other offices in La Palma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Medical Group Inc. of Orange County
    1019 W La Palma Ave Unit A, Anaheim, CA 92801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 636-2890
  2. 2
    Ravikumar Medical Corporation
    5451 La Palma Ave Ste 47, La Palma, CA 90623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 562-8560
  3. 3
    Friendly Hills Medical Group Inc
    1324 S Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 774-1518
  4. 4
    Anaheim Dialysis
    1341 W La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 254-1484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Placentia-Linda Hospital
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center
  • West Anaheim Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649263252
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gandhi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

