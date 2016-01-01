Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Nephrology Medical Group Inc. of Orange County1019 W La Palma Ave Unit A, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 636-2890
Ravikumar Medical Corporation5451 La Palma Ave Ste 47, La Palma, CA 90623 Directions (714) 562-8560
Friendly Hills Medical Group Inc1324 S Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92802 Directions (714) 774-1518
Anaheim Dialysis1341 W La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 254-1484
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- West Anaheim Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandhi speaks Spanish.
