Overview

Dr. Nirav Gandhi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Gandhi works at Southern California Kidney Consultants in Anaheim, CA with other offices in La Palma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.