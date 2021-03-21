See All Interventional Cardiologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Nirav Desai, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nirav Desai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at Kaiser Permanente Stockdale Medical Offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Stockdale Medical Offices
    3501 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group Bakersfield - Golden Empire Cardiology
    3838 San Dimas St Ste B201, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 321-3161
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2021
    Dr. Desai an amazing cardiologist he’s considered the best by multiple other cardiologist in town that I saw prior to him. Give my complicated cardiac condition I went down to Cedars to obtain an opinion they suggested that I follow up in the future with Dr. Desai in Bakersfield. However I was not a Kaiser patient and reluctantly I switched over to Kaiser and since then I’ve been extremely impressed with his skills and level of knowledge.
    — Mar 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Nirav Desai, MD
    About Dr. Nirav Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790911352
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc Sch Med Los Angeles Co Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UCLA Med Ctr David Geffen Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nirav Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Kaiser Permanente Stockdale Medical Offices in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

