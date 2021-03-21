Overview

Dr. Nirav Desai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Kaiser Permanente Stockdale Medical Offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.