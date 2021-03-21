Dr. Nirav Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nirav Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nirav Desai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Stockdale Medical Offices3501 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (833) 574-2273
Dignity Health Medical Group Bakersfield - Golden Empire Cardiology3838 San Dimas St Ste B201, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 321-3161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desai an amazing cardiologist he’s considered the best by multiple other cardiologist in town that I saw prior to him. Give my complicated cardiac condition I went down to Cedars to obtain an opinion they suggested that I follow up in the future with Dr. Desai in Bakersfield. However I was not a Kaiser patient and reluctantly I switched over to Kaiser and since then I’ve been extremely impressed with his skills and level of knowledge.
About Dr. Nirav Desai, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1790911352
Education & Certifications
- Usc Sch Med Los Angeles Co Med Ctr
- UCLA Med Ctr David Geffen Sch Med
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.