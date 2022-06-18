Overview

Dr. Nirav Desai, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Islandia, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at New York Bariatric Group in Islandia, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.