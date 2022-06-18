See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Islandia, NY
Dr. Nirav Desai, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nirav Desai, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Islandia, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at New York Bariatric Group in Islandia, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Islandia Office
    1345 Motor Pkwy Fl 1, Islandia, NY 11749 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
    Huntington Office
    120 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446
    Farmington Office
    345 Colt Hwy, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 633-8446

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 18, 2022
    What an amazing doctor. He truly cares & spends his time with you. Any questions he answers.
    — Jun 18, 2022
    About Dr. Nirav Desai, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
