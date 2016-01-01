Overview

Dr. Niranjan Singh, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Darbhanga Medical College, Lalitnarayan Mithila University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Singh works at Neurology And Sleep Disorders Clinic - MU Health Care in Columbia, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tremor and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.