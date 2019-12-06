Dr. Niranjan Shintre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shintre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niranjan Shintre, MD
Overview
Dr. Niranjan Shintre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / TERNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Shintre works at
Locations
South Florida Surgical Specialists3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 320, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 755-0111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Northwest Medical Center2801 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very positive experience with Dr. Shintre. He was very professional and knowledgeable. He made sure everything was clearly explained and made sure that I felt comfortable with the plan of care.
About Dr. Niranjan Shintre, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / TERNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shintre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shintre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shintre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shintre has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shintre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shintre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shintre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shintre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shintre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.