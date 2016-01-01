Overview

Dr. Niranjan Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Holmdel Cardiology Associates in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.