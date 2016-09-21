Overview

Dr. Niranjan Rao, MB BS is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from Mr Med College Gulbarga University Gulbarga Karnataka India and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Hamilton Medical Oncology in Somerset, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

