Dr. Niranjan Rao, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niranjan Rao, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Niranjan Rao, MB BS is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from Mr Med College Gulbarga University Gulbarga Karnataka India and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Jersey Surgical Specialists P.A.75 Veronica Ave Ste 202, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (848) 277-0520
-
2
Living Well Medical Support LLC78 Easton Ave Ste 3B, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 277-0507
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
Dr Rao was very kind, made me feel highly comfortable. He explains things carefully and his knowledge was extraordinary.
About Dr. Niranjan Rao, MB BS
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1851350615
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Mr Med College Gulbarga University Gulbarga Karnataka India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.