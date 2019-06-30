Overview

Dr. Niranjan Puranik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine.



Dr. Puranik works at TEXAS CHILDRENS HEALTH PLAN in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.