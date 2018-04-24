Overview

Dr. Niranjan Mittal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Mittal works at FAMILY HEALTH AND CARDIO CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.