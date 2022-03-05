See All Cardiologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Niranjan Iyer, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Niranjan Iyer, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University|Stanley Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Physicians' Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Iyer works at Pulmonary and Sleep Physicians of Houston, P.A. in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Sleep Physicians of Houston, P.A.
    501 Orchard St Ste 200, Webster, TX 77598

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Houston Physicians' Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Mar 05, 2022
    Visit was overall good, short wait in the waiting area, followed by short wait time in examining room. Doctor listened to what i had to say, and was very good at explaining the test results, and what if anything could be done to make my lungs better....
    Kevin McElroy — Mar 05, 2022
    About Dr. Niranjan Iyer, MD

    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    32 years of experience
    English
    1174583751
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
    St. Francis Hospital
    Saint Francis Hospital|St Francis Hospital of Evanston
    Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University|Stanley Medical College
    Pulmonary Disease
