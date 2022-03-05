See All Pediatricians in Silverdale, WA
Pediatrics
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Niran Al-Agba, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.

Dr. Al-Agba works at Silverdale Pediatrics in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

    Silverdale Pediatrics Llp
    9910 Levin Rd NW Ste 200, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 692-8588

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 05, 2022
    She’s absolutely wonderful and a joy to work with. I’ve never felt rushed or unheard at any of my child visits. We discuss options and she makes sure we are both on the same page. I love that Dr. Al Agba will explain the reasoning behind her ideas so I feel well informed.
    About Dr. Niran Al-Agba, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1609830553
    Medical Education

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niran Al-Agba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Agba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al-Agba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Agba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Agba works at Silverdale Pediatrics in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Al-Agba’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Agba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Agba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Agba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Agba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

