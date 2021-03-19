See All Family Doctors in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Niral Patel, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Niral Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Patel works at Virtua Primary Care - Tatem Brown Family Practice in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tatem Brown Family Practice Ctr
    2225 E Evesham Rd Ste 101, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 795-4330

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

Mar 19, 2021
Doctor listen carefully and advise me and give me some tips. It's very useful.
— Mar 19, 2021
Photo: Dr. Niral Patel, MD
About Dr. Niral Patel, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1639666001
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.