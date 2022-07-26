Dr. Niral Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Royal Podiatry Associates39 W 32nd St Rm 1503, New York, NY 10001 Directions (908) 648-5737
Royal Podiatry Associates401 Hamburg Tpke Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (646) 974-8723
Brooklyn Podiatry Associates420 74th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (585) 480-6434Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 12:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 12:30pm
Royal Podiatry Associates-Madison Ave22 E 41st St Fl 4, New York, NY 10017 Directions (585) 480-6433
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Swahili
- 1265857510
- Metropolitan Hospital NY - Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Swahili.
179 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.