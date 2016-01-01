See All Pediatricians in Huntsville, AL
Pediatrics
1 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Niraj Xavier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.

Dr. Xavier works at Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central North Alabama Health Services Inc.
    751 Pleasant Row NW, Huntsville, AL 35816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 534-8659

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Niraj Xavier, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346285319
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niraj Xavier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xavier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xavier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xavier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Xavier works at Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Xavier’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Xavier. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xavier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xavier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xavier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

