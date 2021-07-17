Overview

Dr. Niraj Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.



Dr. Shah works at Ohio State Eye And Ear Institute in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Purulent Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Acute Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.