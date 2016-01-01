Overview

Dr. Niraj Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Apollo MD in Atlanta, GA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.