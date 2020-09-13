Dr. Niraj Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niraj Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Niraj Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Michigan Medical School-Ann Arbor and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Locations
Seattle Surgery Center900 Terry Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 382-1021
Tacoma Office3602 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 759-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is exceptional. I live in Spokane and was told that my eye could not be repaired (I had problems when my cataract lens dislodged). I was facing permanent vision issues. I looked up experts and found Dr. Patel. Not only did he fix the problem, he was a delight to work with. He's a wonderful surgeon. I felt completely at ease. It was worth the trips from Spokane to Tacoma.
About Dr. Niraj Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah, Moran Eye Center-Cataract, Cornea, and Vision Correction Surgery
- Wills Eye Hospital-Residency In Ophthalmology
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- University Of Michigan Medical School-Ann Arbor
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
