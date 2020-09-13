See All Ophthalmologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Niraj Patel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Niraj Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Niraj Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Michigan Medical School-Ann Arbor and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Patel works at Seattle Surgery Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Parag Gokhale, MD
Dr. Parag Gokhale, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Kaidi Wang, MD
Dr. Kaidi Wang, MD
8 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Kally, MD
Dr. Peter Kally, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Surgery Center
    900 Terry Ave Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 382-1021
  2. 2
    Tacoma Office
    3602 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 759-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nearsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

    Sep 13, 2020
    Dr. Patel is exceptional. I live in Spokane and was told that my eye could not be repaired (I had problems when my cataract lens dislodged). I was facing permanent vision issues. I looked up experts and found Dr. Patel. Not only did he fix the problem, he was a delight to work with. He's a wonderful surgeon. I felt completely at ease. It was worth the trips from Spokane to Tacoma.
    Ann M Murphy — Sep 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Niraj Patel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Niraj Patel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patel to family and friends

    Dr. Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Niraj Patel, MD.

    About Dr. Niraj Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912996216
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Utah, Moran Eye Center-Cataract, Cornea, and Vision Correction Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital-Residency In Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Michigan Medical School-Ann Arbor
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Niraj Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Niraj Patel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.