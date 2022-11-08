Overview

Dr. Niraj Parekh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Parekh works at Cardiology Specialists Medical Group in Temecula, CA with other offices in Hemet, CA and Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.