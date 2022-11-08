Dr. Niraj Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niraj Parekh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Niraj Parekh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Parekh works at
Locations
1
CSMG - Temecula31515 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 103, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 303-6111Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
2
CSMG - Hemet3853 W Stetson Ave Ste 104, Hemet, CA 92545 Directions (951) 368-0199
3
CSMG - Murrieta39755 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd Bldg G, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 352-3937Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parekh is the best doctor. Always takes his time explaining to me, He is a great listener. Just a great doctor. Good bedside manners. Cares about his Patients.
About Dr. Niraj Parekh, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1043416498
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
