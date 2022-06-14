Dr. Niraj Pandit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niraj Pandit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Niraj Pandit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crawfordville, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Dr. Pandit works at
Locations
Capital Regional Cardiology Associates2382 Crawfordville Hwy Ste C, Crawfordville, FL 32327 Directions (850) 446-3809Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Capital Cardiology Specialists - Capital Circle NE2770 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 109C1, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 446-3807Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Capital Cardiology Specialists - Perry803 W Main St Ste D, Perry, FL 32347 Directions (850) 659-3863Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is nice. However his staff was inappropriate in the way they address a married patient. Proper way to address a patient is Sir or Mamam, Mr or Mrs, Ms. not as love. Professional staff members should not refer to patients as their Love. It is extremely disrespectful to that person's spouse or significant other. It's also highly unprofessional.
About Dr. Niraj Pandit, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1740270198
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital - University Medical Center - Camden NJ
Dr. Pandit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandit has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit.
