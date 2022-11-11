Dr. Niraj Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niraj Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Niraj Mehta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC6825 SW 87TH AVE, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (786) 476-8854
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
very kind, proffesional, the best! I love indian doctors
About Dr. Niraj Mehta, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1598919243
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.