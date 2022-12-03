Dr. Niraj Doctor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Niraj Doctor, MD
Dr. Niraj Doctor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kern Valley Healthcare District.
Central Healthcare Laboratory2901 Sillect Ave Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 323-8384
Dr. Ana R. Reyna A Professional Corp.20111 W Valley Blvd, Tehachapi, CA 93561 Directions (661) 323-8384
Bakersfield Heart Hospital3001 Sillect Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 852-6265
- Kern Valley Healthcare District
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He saved my life and I’ve never felt so cared for. He pays attention to everything I say and he is so kind He has went out of his way so many times
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1285925883
- RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Doctor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doctor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doctor has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doctor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Doctor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doctor.
