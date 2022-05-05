Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badhiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from Bayor College of Medicine, Houston, TX and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, Texas Health Heb and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Badhiwala works at
Locations
-
1
USMD Arlington Cancer Center Urology Clinic801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 806-4102
-
2
USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 150, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (817) 806-4103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- HealthSmart
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badhiwala?
Very professional and saw me on time and answer all my questions He also performed an exam and explained in detail what he was doing
About Dr. Nirja Badhiwala, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1912346024
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital / Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
- Bayor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
- Urology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Texas Health Heb
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badhiwala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Badhiwala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Badhiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badhiwala works at
Dr. Badhiwala has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badhiwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Badhiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badhiwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badhiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badhiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.