Dr. Nir Uriel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Rush Oak Park Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Uriel works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.