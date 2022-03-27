Dr. Nir Somekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nir Somekh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
North Shore University Hospital1000 Northern Blvd Ste 360, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 829-6660Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pm
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
I've been seeing Dr. Somekh for about 6 1/2 years. He is brilliant, thorough and very sensitive to his patients needs as they age. He has discussed all relevant aspects of my situation whenever I visit the office or on the phone. His vast knowledge allows him to relate what is happening to me with other medical issues. I consider myself fortunate to have found him.
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1053579953
- North Shore Long Island Jewish
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Somekh has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somekh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Somekh speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
