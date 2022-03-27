Overview

Dr. Nir Somekh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Somekh works at Healthy Heart Cardiology in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.